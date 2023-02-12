Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $44.32 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

