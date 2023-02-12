Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

