Simplex Trading LLC Sells 18,703 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXS opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

