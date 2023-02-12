Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solo Brands were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Solo Brands Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

