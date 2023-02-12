Stephens Boosts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $32.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 295,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 96,015 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.