Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,421 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,820,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Sunrun

RUN stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

