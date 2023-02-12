TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $125,294.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $719.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GIII. CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

