TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,147,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 51,020 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

SOPH stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOPH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

