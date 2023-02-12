TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

