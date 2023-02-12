TD Asset Management Inc. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,545 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.32.

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.