TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

