TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $157,000 Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 839.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

