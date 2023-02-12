TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,426 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,426 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Repay by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,441,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 577.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 200,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

RPAY opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Repay had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 65,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

