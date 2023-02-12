TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,656 Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Largo were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Largo during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Largo stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Largo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $391.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Largo had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Largo in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

