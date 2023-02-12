TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.
Nuvation Bio Stock Down 2.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 75,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $138,825.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,825.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 165,041 shares of company stock valued at $315,736. 34.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nuvation Bio Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
