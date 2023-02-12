TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Icosavax news, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $598,205.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 19,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $218,878.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,102.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

