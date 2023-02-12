TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,656.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,193,403 shares of company stock worth $503,887,226. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

