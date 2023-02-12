Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,162 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 125.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

SANA stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

