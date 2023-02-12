Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 23,123 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $312.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

