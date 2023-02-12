Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in PROG by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG Company Profile

PRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.