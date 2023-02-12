Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,863 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.