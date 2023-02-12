Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

FREY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.71. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.