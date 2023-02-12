Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.16%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

