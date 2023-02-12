Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 109,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,306.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at $484,887.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 18,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $96,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,013,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,306.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,887.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,980 shares of company stock worth $703,550. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.