Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tellurian were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,583,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

