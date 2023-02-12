Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $163,000 Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,467 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Agenus were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 266,467 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus Profile

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $676.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

