Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $168,000 Stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 8.0% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,144,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,927,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth about $3,751,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

