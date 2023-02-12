Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 779,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $1,906,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Janus International Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JBI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.78. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.02 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

