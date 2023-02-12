Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $163,000 Investment in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

IDYA stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

