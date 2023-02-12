Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $168,000 Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $6.78 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.90.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
