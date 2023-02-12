Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alector by 199.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.83. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

