Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics
In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,719 shares of company stock valued at $164,847. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
Mersana Therapeutics Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
