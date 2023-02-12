Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 16,043 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,981,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,981,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and sold 188,790 shares valued at $1,720,432. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

RXRX stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.