Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 16,043 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 627,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 399,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,981,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,487.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,981,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and sold 188,790 shares valued at $1,720,432. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RXRX stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
