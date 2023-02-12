Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

BRMK stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

