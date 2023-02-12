Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,367 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sterling Check were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STER opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STER. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

