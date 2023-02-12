Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,365 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CIM opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

About Chimera Investment

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.