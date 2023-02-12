Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,896 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 27.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Globalstar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 170.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.69. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

