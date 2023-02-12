Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $196,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.25 million. Analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

