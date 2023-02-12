Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $219,000 Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of iRobot by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iRobot by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

