Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.55. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBNK. StockNews.com cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

