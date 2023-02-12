The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 14,467 Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 612,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $33,769.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,478 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Bio Trading Down 7.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

KRON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also

