The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 2,706 Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

