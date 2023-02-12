The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $852.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

