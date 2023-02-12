The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

