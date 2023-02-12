The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $198,000 Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 60,517 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.