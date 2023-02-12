The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $216,000 Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Black Knight by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,431,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,637,000 after purchasing an additional 298,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after acquiring an additional 297,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Trading Up 4.2 %

About Black Knight

NYSE BKI opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

