The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,545.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $154,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,717 shares of company stock worth $704,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

