The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $200,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,984,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,859,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

