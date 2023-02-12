The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $204,000 in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Financial by 87.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $96,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Financial in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 96.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 18.59%.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $46,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,035 shares of company stock worth $94,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

