The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $211,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

AnaptysBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $733.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.